Net Zero Needs More Nuclear—Here’s Why That’s a Good Thing
Coming together brilliantly
Our new unified and enhanced capabilities enable us to reimagine the way people are housed, connected, powered and protected.
Please note that you are now leaving the AtkinsRéalis website (legal name: AtkinsRéalis Group inc.) and entering a website maintained by a third party (the "External Website") and that you do so at your own risk.
AtkinsRéalis has no control over the External Website, any data or other content contained therein or any additional linked websites. The link to the External Website is provided for convenience purposes only. By clicking "Accept" you acknowledge and agree that AtkinsRéalis is not responsible, and does not accept or assume any responsibility or liability whatsoever for the data protection policy, the content, the data or the technical operation of the External Website and/or any linked websites and that AtkinsRéalis is not liable for the terms and conditions (or terms of use) of the External Website. Further, you acknowledge and agree that you assume all risks resulting from entering and/or using the External Website and/or any linked websites.
BY ENTERING THE EXTERNAL WEBSITE, YOU ALSO ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT YOU COMPLETELY AND IRREVOCABLY WAIVE ANY AND ALL RIGHTS AND CLAIMS AGAINST ATKINSRÉALIS, AND RELEASE, DISCHARGE, INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS ATKINSRÉALIS, ITS OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, DIRECTORS AND AGENTS FROM ANY AND ALL LIABILITY INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO LIABILITY FOR LOSS, DAMAGES, EXPENSES AND COSTS ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING AND/OR USING THE EXTERNAL WEBSITE AND/OR ANY LINKED WEBSITES AND ANY DATA AND/OR CONTENT CONTAINED THEREIN.
Such waiver and release specifically includes, without limitation, any and all rights and claims pertaining to reliance on the data or content of the External Website, or claims pertaining to the processing of personal data, including but not limited to any rights under any applicable data protection statute. You also recognize by clicking “Accept” that the terms of this disclaimer are reasonable.
The information provided by Virtua Research cited herein is provided “as is” and “as available” without warranty of any kind. Use of any Virtua Research data is at a user’s own risk and Virtua Research disclaims any liability for use of the Virtua Research data. Although the information is obtained or compiled from reliable sources Virtua Research neither can nor does guarantee or make any representation or warranty, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, validity, sequence, timeliness, completeness or continued availability of any information or data, including third-party content, made available herein. In no event shall Virtua Research be liable for any decision made or action or inaction taken in reliance on any information or data, including third-party content. Virtua Research further explicitly disclaims, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied, including warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement.
The consensus estimate provided by Virtua Research is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts, as described above. It is not prepared based on information provided by AtkinsRéalis and can only be seen as a consensus view on AtkinsRéalis' possible future results from an outside perspective. AtkinsRéalis has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. AtkinsRéalis does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual or average of forecasts or estimates. This web page contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between AtkinsRéalis' actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here.
Nuclear
Darlington Retube & Feeder Replacement Project
The Darlington nuclear station is Canada’s second largest nuclear facility by total energy output.
480
fuel channels and components replaced
1920
multi-ton heavy lifts required
30 days
reduction to outage schedule
Transportation,Digital
A14 Upgrade
The A14 upgrade has played a key role in moving the digital journey along for the rest of the transportation industry.
85 k
Vehicles per day
21 miles
of highway
$ 1.5 Bn
upgrade
Light-rail transit
Réseau express métropolitain (REM)
An optimized design for an efficient and integrated new transit system that will benefit generations to come.
67 Km
Of double track
26
Stations
$ 5 Bn
Contract
Trade releases
Reports
Pioneering a more vibrant and sustainable future across the lived environment.
Co-creating the structures and systems that connects communities.
The deployment of cutting-edge energy systems that will safeguard our future.
Progress the physical and digital systems that keep communities safe.
Minerals & metalsabout Minerals & metals
We deliver safer access to the critical minerals and metals needed to transform the world’s energy systems.
Buildings & placesabout Buildings & places
We’re pioneering a more vibrant and sustainable future across the lived environment.
Transportationabout Transportation
In roads, rail, aviation and maritime, we’re co-creating the means to move forwards while reducing our footprint.
Waterabout Water
Our work in water helps protect our property against floods, safeguards our water supplies and responsibly processes our waste.
Nuclearabout Nuclear
We lead the world in modernizing nuclear, seeing it as a key part of a fossil free future.
Power & renewablesabout Power & renewables
From transforming antiquated grids to mainstreaming renewables, we address the biggest questions in energy.
Defenseabout Defense
We convene experts across the globe to progress the physical and digital systems that keep communities safe.
Industrialabout Industrial
We have unparalleled expertise across the entire lifecycle of industrial assets used to manufacture, store and distribute products to different consumer industries.
Engineering a better future
The brilliant way forward
Beyond engineering
What makes us different is the way we work and how we think. Find out how our experts and thought leaders are addressing some of today’s big issues.
Artificial Intelligence: A strategy for success
Shaping sustainable cities in the GCC
Digital
Staying ahead of the game. Constantly evolving. It’s how we work every day.
Precision program management
Data analytics, maximising efficiency
To us, digital is more than just a label. It’s fundamental to our way of working. It has the power to transform outcomes, when combined with every element of the engineering process: our people, our data insights and our technology.
Delivering differently
Transforming design and delivery
To us, digital is more than just a label. It’s fundamental to our way of working. It has the power to transform outcomes, when combined with every element of the engineering process: our people, our data insights and our technology.
Lava Labs
Global, collaboration accelerating innovation
To us, digital is more than just a label. It’s fundamental to our way of working. It has the power to transform outcomes, when combined with every element of the engineering process: our people, our data insights and our technology.
Digital twin
Seeing the bigger picture
To us, digital is more than just a label. It’s fundamental to our way of working. It has the power to transform outcomes, when combined with every element of the engineering process: our people, our data insights and our technology.
Engineering net zero
Tackling climate change, together
To us, digital is more than just a label. It’s fundamental to our way of working. It has the power to transform outcomes, when combined with every element of the engineering process: our people, our data insights and our technology.
Engineering Net Zero
Tackling climate risk together
Our Net Zero ambitions are not without challenge or risk, but it’s up to us to face them head-on. To find the opportunities. To build the future, and safeguard it for generations to come, with sustainable, innovative and resilient projects and processes, and with collective action.
Build a better tomorrow with us
We are passionate about helping to create a world that works better for all.
Thierry
Senior Advisor, Social Media